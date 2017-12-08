Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Son Charley's 1st Birthday: 'I Feel So Blessed'

Savannah Guthrie‘s son Charles “Charley” Max is 1!

On Friday, the Today anchor celebrated the milestone by sharing a gallery of nine photos of her son to Instagram — each showing his smiling face throughout the past year.

“Life motto: Always Be Smiling,” Guthrie, 45, captioned the post featuring her baby boy, adding the hashtag “#Charley.”

An earlier post with additional photos read, “From his first day to his first year, this child is joy. Happy birthday Charley!!! Thanking God for this best of blessings. ❤️”

Guthrie honored Charley on air too, telling fellow mom Hoda Kotb that she “can’t” believe he’s 1. “My little man!” she beamed as photos of Charley played on the screen. “I feel so blessed. What a little doll, I love him so much.”

The happy on-air celebration comes a week after Guthrie held back tears while announcing that her co-host Matt Lauer had been fired by NBC News after they received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Charley’s birthday is just the beginning of celebrations this month for Guthrie, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Vale with husband Michael Feldman. In addition to the holidays, Guthrie’s own birthday is Dec. 27.

In November, Guthrie appeared with her children on the cover of Parents magazine, where the author of Princesses Wear Pants talked about the importance of supporting their creativity.

One method the newly minted children’s book author uses? Introducing imagined characters into her daughter’s life, like the Big Red Heart Balloon.

“Vale will be looking out the window and say, ‘Mommy, look! It’s the Big Red Heart Balloon!’ ” said Guthrie. “She has a vivid imagination, and it comes from storytelling.”

Savannah Guthrie, Charley, Michael Feldman and Vale Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

The message behind her new book “is that you can be a princess and a doer and a girl of substance,” the mother of two told Parents.

Aside from reading from favorite books, Guthrie and Feldman have begun telling Vale true, simple stories about things they did recently, like going to the park or dentist.

“I’m trying to bore her to sleep!” Guthrie joked, adding that Vale — who “reads” to little brother Charley now — is extremely adept at recalling details from the true stories and doesn’t hesitate to correct her mom if Guthrie tells it in a different way.