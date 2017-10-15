Savannah Guthrie and Kids Celebrate Husband’s Birthday: ‘Love You Even More Than Chocolate Cake’

Savannah Guthrie knows birthdays are the perfect opportunity for family photos!

The Today anchor celebrated her husband’s Michael Feldman’s birthday with their two children —son Charles “Charley” Max, 10 months, and daughter Vale, 3 — and shared the fun on Instagram. Guthrie, 45, held Charley while Vale sat on her father’s lap as they gathered around a birthday treat with candles.

“Happy Birthday to the best hubby and daddy @feldmike,” she captioned the photo. “We love you even more than chocolate cake.”

Guthrie recently appeared with her children on the cover of Parents magazine’s November issue, where the author of Princesses Wear Pants talked about the importance of supporting their creativity.

One method the newly minted children’s book author uses? Introducing imagined characters into her daughter’s life, like the Big Red Heart Balloon.

“Vale will be looking out the window and say, ‘Mommy, look! It’s the Big Red Heart Balloon!’ ” said Guthrie. “She has a vivid imagination, and it comes from storytelling.”

The message behind her new book “is that you can be a princess and a doer and a girl of substance,” the mother of two told Parents.

Aside from reading from favorite books, Guthrie and Feldman have begun telling Vale true, simple stories about things they did recently, like going to the park or dentist.

“I’m trying to bore her to sleep!” she joked, adding that Vale — who “reads” to little brother Charley now — is extremely adept at recalling details from the true stories and doesn’t hesitate to correct her mom if Guthrie tells it in a different way.

Guthrie said her own reactions to certain beloved stories — The Giving Tree, for example — have inspired her as an adult in different ways than they did as a child. “I remember very well loving that book,” she said. “But then I read it once Vale came along, and I had such a different reaction to it.”

“I loved it as a little girl, and as an adult I found it so sad,” Guthrie adds, explaining, “As a kid, you identify with the child who has a tree giving everything to him. And as an adult, you identify with the tree.”