Savannah Guthrie Talks First Christmas with Newborn Son Charley: ‘All My Gifts Were in My Arms’

Savannah Guthrie had a very merry Christmas.

The Today anchor had a lot to celebrate this holiday season. She and her husband Michael Feldman welcomed their second child — son Charley — just 19 days ago, while 2-year-old daughter Vale has finally caught on to the magic of Santa Claus.

On top of all of that? Guthrie’s birthday. She turned 45 on Tuesday.

“I just felt like all my gifts were in my arms not under the tree,” Guthrie said during a call into Today Tuesday, looking back on her holiday. “I really have not stopped feeling so much gratitude.”

Be merry! A photo posted by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:47pm PST

Guthrie wasn’t the only one appreciating her gifts. Vale and Charley did well on Christmas themselves.

“This is the first Christmas Vale really got into it, and she learned about Santa,” Guthrie says. “And she only asked for one thing from Santa: cake. So Santa tried to put together a four-layer cake. By the time it ended, it looked like the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

“Charlie got a rattle and some pacifiers in his stocking, and we all got matching pajamas,” she adds. “We had fun.”

On Saturday, Feldman, 48, shared an adorable photo of the two kids on Twitter — which Guthrie reposted on Instagram.

Guthrie thanked her Today team for their support during her maternity leave.

“I do watch the show every day and I want to say in all sincerity, I’m very grateful to everyone for stepping up and working all these extra shifts — because it’s the holidays and it’s a lot to give up,” she said. “You’re making this sweet, sweet time possible.”

Love is… #‪CharleyandVale‬ A photo posted by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 14, 2016 at 6:39am PST

"I love you, baby brother" – Vale. #loveatfirstsight A photo posted by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:52am PST

As for her birthday, the mother of two has big plans.

“My mom and Mike and I are going out on a hot date,” Guthrie says. “I think it’s going to be the first time I’ve been out in three weeks, so I might actually shower.”

Will champagne be involved? “You know me!” she adds.