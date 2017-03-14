‘Jury’s Out’ on Sarah Paulson Having Kids: ‘There’s Cobwebs Going on in Them Ovaries’

Sarah Paulson has been enjoying life with her girlfriend of over a year, fellow actress Holland Taylor. But are kids on the table for the twosome?

“Jury’s out,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star told Entertainment Tonight Saturday in Los Angeles at the Family Equality Council‘s Impact Awards, where she served as a co-chair.

“I don’t know. I’m getting a little old, so there’s cobwebs going on in them ovaries,” jokes Paulson, 42. “So we’ll see what happens.”

The question came after the Emmy winner confided her reasoning behind being such a huge supporter of the event, which is “a celebration of LGBTQ families, and the people and organizations which have made an impact on our families and communities.”

“It certainly seems to me like a fundamental right that we should be able to raise our children however they come into our lives,” Paulson says. “With love, and grace, and dignity, and legal right to do so.”

“I can’t think of a better cause to be associated with,” she adds. “It’s really a confounding thing to me, that this is even something we have to have a conversation about.”

The actress continues, “I mean, to quote Lin-Manuel Miranda, isn’t love is love is love is love? I don’t really know … seems kind of unconstitutional to tell me that I can’t raise a child.”

Though Taylor, 74, was not in attendance at the event, Paulson admits she supported her partner that evening when it came to having her own plans.

“It would’ve been [date night],” she explained. “She had something happen with a friend, so I decided to let her go and I would do this one on my own.”