Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Three Kids Can 'Duke It Out' Over Her Legendary Wardrobe

While her Sex and the City alter ego Carrie Bradshaw had a dream closet, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s isn’t too shabby either — and someday, her children will fit it all.

The Divorce star, 52, tells PEOPLE that she’s not too attached when it comes to her wardrobe and saving pieces for her kids: 8½-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, plus son James Wilkie, 15.

“I expect that at some point I will give them my shoes and my concern is that they’re gonna be taller than me and they’re gonna fit the shoes at the wrong time,” she says. “They’ll do with them what they want — they can give them away, share them with friends, sell them, have a stoop sale, whatever they want.”

Parker adds, “I think things that I saved are obviously sentimental professionally or personally and they can do duke it out and figure that out.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and their kids Walter McBride/WireImage

Parker does hope her most cherished items — like her engagement and wedding rings from Matthew Broderick, her husband of 20 years — will also hold a special place in her kids’ hearts.

“I think, ‘Oh, I hope James Wilkie finds someone special to give this to’ — a necklace my husband gave [me], or my books. Or my letters from people that are special or important,” she explains. “I think those are the things I think more so about them receiving in some way.”

Sarah Jessica Parker poses for her new Gap x Sarah Jessica Parker children's collection launching March 1 Courtesy Gap

Covering this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the actress opened up about raising her three kids. James Wilkie, Parker reveals, has “this great friend group.”

“Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they’re all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen,” she says. “And I’m so charmed by their conversation. I’m so happy with the young man he’s becoming.”

Sarah Jessica Parker poses for her new Gap x Sarah Jessica Parker children's collection launching March 1 Courtesy Gap

The actress reveals daughters Tabitha and Loretta have established such separate identities that she forgets they’re twins.

“They have different interests,” says Parker, whose new Gap x Sarah Jessica Parker children’s line launches March 1. “They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her.’ ”

“Tabitha can play by herself for hours,” she explains. “Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”