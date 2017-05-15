Former ESPN Anchor Sara Walsh Recalls On-Air Miscarriage Before Welcoming Twins: ‘I Know How Lucky I Really Am’

Her first Mother’s Day as a mom was an extremely special — and long-awaited — day for Sara Walsh.
The former ESPN anchor revealed Sunday that before giving birth to twins Hutton and Brees in February, she had three miscarriages, with one happening while she was on the road in Alabama for work, hosting SportsCenter.
“I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television,” wrote Walsh, 39, alongside a photo of herself with her daughter and son, who are outfitted in onesies saying “GOOD EGG.”
“My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks,” she adds of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Buschmann, whom she married in 2014.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
My mother bought them these onesies because she thought they were funny. For us, they're especially poignant. Finding a good egg didn't come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle. The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter on the road from Alabama. I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn't return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks. It would get worse. Two more failed pregnancies. More than once, I'd have surgery one day and be on SportsCenter the next so as not to draw attention to my situation. We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn't bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked. It had. Times two. It was exciting news, but we knew better than to celebrate. So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach. There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn't buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn't sure they'd show up. We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one there were two. For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why. For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother's Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal. An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong. I wasn't on tv today, and I'm not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.
Missing Super Bowl festivities for the very best reason this year. I never said anything publicly about being pregnant for personal reasons. There were times we didn't know if we could have a baby. On Monday, we were lucky enough to have two. Hutton and Brees Buschmann are currently hanging in the nicu. We want them to get bigger, they want us to figure out how to be parents. They'll likely succeed first.
The new mom of two goes on to say “it would get worse,” recalling that she had “two more failed pregnancies” after the first, having to go through surgery one day and appear on SportsCenter the next on more than one occasion.
“We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures,” Walsh shares. “After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn’t bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked.”
Thankfully for the couple, it did. And though Walsh was excited, she writes that she and Buschmann, 33, were hesitant to tell anyone the news.
“We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one there were two,” she explains. “For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why.”
The onesies her babies wear in the photo, Walsh says, are “especially poignant” due to the family’s circumstances. A gift from her mother, they represent the IVF round that brought Brees and Hutton into their parents’ lives.
“Finding a good egg didn’t come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle,” she writes.
Walsh shares that she spent “a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach” so no one suspected anything.
“There would be no baby announcement, no shower,” she adds. “We didn’t buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn’t sure they’d show up.”
FROM PEN: Figure Skating Star Nancy Kerrigan Opens Up About Her 6 Miscarriages
Walsh concludes her post by explaining why the recent holiday holds such a special meaning to her, expressing gratitude for how her own journey toward motherhood has unfolded.
“For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother’s Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal,” she writes. “An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong.”
“I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.”