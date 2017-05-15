Former ESPN Anchor Sara Walsh Recalls On-Air Miscarriage Before Welcoming Twins: ‘I Know How Lucky I Really Am’

Her first Mother’s Day as a mom was an extremely special — and long-awaited — day for Sara Walsh.

The former ESPN anchor revealed Sunday that before giving birth to twins Hutton and Brees in February, she had three miscarriages, with one happening while she was on the road in Alabama for work, hosting SportsCenter.

“I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television,” wrote Walsh, 39, alongside a photo of herself with her daughter and son, who are outfitted in onesies saying “GOOD EGG.”

“My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks,” she adds of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Buschmann, whom she married in 2014.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The new mom of two goes on to say “it would get worse,” recalling that she had “two more failed pregnancies” after the first, having to go through surgery one day and appear on SportsCenter the next on more than one occasion.

“We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures,” Walsh shares. “After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn’t bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked.”

Thankfully for the couple, it did. And though Walsh was excited, she writes that she and Buschmann, 33, were hesitant to tell anyone the news.

“We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one there were two,” she explains. “For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why.”

We'll take our bottles with an umbrella in them. Thanks. #twins A post shared by Sara Walsh (@sarawalsh10) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Easter nuggets. A post shared by Sara Walsh (@sarawalsh10) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

The onesies her babies wear in the photo, Walsh says, are “especially poignant” due to the family’s circumstances. A gift from her mother, they represent the IVF round that brought Brees and Hutton into their parents’ lives.

“Finding a good egg didn’t come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle,” she writes.

Walsh shares that she spent “a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach” so no one suspected anything.

“There would be no baby announcement, no shower,” she adds. “We didn’t buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn’t sure they’d show up.”

People get real fancy with their monthly pics. We get fancy by getting out of our pj's, thrown in the same chair while mom just throws the sticker on us. Good enough. #twins A post shared by Sara Walsh (@sarawalsh10) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

FROM PEN: Figure Skating Star Nancy Kerrigan Opens Up About Her 6 Miscarriages

Walsh concludes her post by explaining why the recent holiday holds such a special meaning to her, expressing gratitude for how her own journey toward motherhood has unfolded.

“For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother’s Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal,” she writes. “An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong.”

“I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.”