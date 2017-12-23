The View's Sara Haines Welcomes a Baby Girl — Find Out the Sweet Inspiration Behind Her Name

Sara Haines is a mother of two!

The View co-host welcomed her new daughter, Sandra Grace Shifrin, on Saturday, Dec. 23, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. Sandra is Haines’ second child with husband Max Shifrin and the couple’s first daughter. She is named after Haines’ mother.

The baby weighed in at 7 lbs. and 2 oz.

“She’s here!!! Today we met our little Christmas package – Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom),” Haines wrote on Instagram Saturday. “She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can’t decide who she looks like, but we’ll keep her anyway ;)”

Haines, 40, first announced her pregnancy on The View in June. She said on the segment that it was a difficult secret to keep, and “anyone that’s been in the studio audience probably could have picked up on it as well.”

Sara Haines, Sandra Grace Shifrin and Max Shifrin Sara Haines/Instagram

“I have to eat through the commercial breaks and they bring me rice crackers and ginger ale,” Haines told PEOPLE in June. “Nothing overrides the nausea.”

Haines — who is already mother to a 20-month-old son Alec — added that her food cravings were different with this pregnancy than her first.

“Pizza and bagels were my go-to foods with Alec,” said the ABC star. “I crave weird things [now]. Rice crackers have saved me and sour candies have helped.”

Lou Rocco/ABC

Another thing that’s different this time is the baby’s gender.

“We are so excited to add to our little family,” she said. “I was hoping for a girl, but Max [Shifrin] is a little scared, I think.”

Haines said on The View that she grew up with two sisters and understands “the female experience,” but her husband is apprehensive about raising a girl.

“He’s feeling a bit nervous about how to parent as a father to a little girl,” she explained. “Max has been surrounded by mostly male relatives. He has a brother, all male cousins and only nephews.”