There’s another baby on the way for Sara Haines and her husband Max Shifrin.

“We are so excited to add to our little family,” Haines, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I was hoping for a girl, but Max is a little scared, I think.”

Haines wed Shifrin, a lawyer, in November 2014. The couple has a 15-month-old son, Alec Richard, and a 14-year-old Chihuahua named Trixie.

While she’s been able to keep her pregnancy a secret for the most part, it hasn’t been easy hiding her belly every day on live TV. “I think people are starting to guess,” says Haines, who is due in December.

Plus, she’s been battling morning sickness. “With baby Alec, I was nauseous but never to the point it imposed on my daily life,” Haines recalls. “It was my first pregnancy and I think the adrenaline of being on national TV overtook the feeling of being really nauseous.”

“This time, I’m super sick. I have to eat through the commercial breaks and they bring me rice crackers and ginger ale. Nothing overrides the nausea.”

Her food cravings are also different when it comes to her second pregnancy. “Pizza and bagels were my go-to foods with Alec,” Haines shares. “I crave weird things [now]. Rice crackers have saved me, and sour candies have helped.”

While Haines can’t wait to have a daughter, she says her husband is a little apprehensive. “He’s feeling a bit nervous about how to parent as a father to a little girl,” she explains. “Max has been surrounded by mostly male relatives. He has a brother, all male cousins and only nephews.”

Despite her rough morning sickness, the ABC star can’t wait to become a mom for the second time. “I haven’t been feeling great, but it will all be worth it!” Haines says.