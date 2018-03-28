Baby makes four for the Haines family!

Sara Haines and her husband, lawyer Max Shifrin, welcomed daughter Sandra Grace on Dec. 23, and The View co-host is over the moon about her new bundle of joy.

“She is the cutest little nugget ever,” Haines, 40, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “She is cooing and giggling and just smiling. She’s such a happy baby!”

Sara Haines, Sandra Grace and Max Shifrin Heidi Gutman/ABC

Haines says that while her 2-year-old son Alec Richard is thrilled to have a little sister, he’s still getting used to sharing his parents’ attention.

“He is the sweetest big brother,” she says. “It’s really cute. But he doesn’t love when we are busy with her. If I’m holding her or pumping, he always says ‘Mama, no pump, no pump’ or ‘Mama, baby swing,’ like put the baby in the swing, put her down. It’s nothing against her, he just doesn’t want it to cut into his resources!”

The Haines-Shifrin family Heidi Gutman/ABC

With baby Sandra already sleeping 8-9 hours a night, getting enough rest has always been a big priority for Haines.

“The one book we read before we became parents was about how to get your baby to sleep,” she says. “We were working on Alec from the point he came out and we got him sleeping early and he remains a very good sleeper. That is a parent’s sanity if you can sleep and rest; you’re capable of superhuman things. But if you’re not sleeping, game over.”

