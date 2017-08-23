Sanya Richards-Ross Introduces Son Aaron Jermaine II: ‘He Gives Me Greater Purpose and a Reason to Smile Every Day’

Aaron Jermaine II has made his on-camera debut!

In images shared exclusively with PEOPLE for this week’s issue, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and her husband, NFL cornerback Aaron Ross, introduce their 11-day-old son.

“This is, by far, the most gratifying moment of my life,” Richards-Ross, 32, tells PEOPLE of her baby boy. “He gives me greater purpose and a reason to smile every day, and I just want to be the best mom to him that I can be!”

For the track-and-field athlete — who has also written multiple books, including a new memoir titled Chasing Grace — becoming a mom is something she couldn’t have prepared for, no matter how hard she tried, because it was something she wouldn’t completely understand until she experienced it herself.

“People tell you all the time about the joys of motherhood, but it’s more than I ever anticipated,” she admits. “They instantly change you. Your heart grows and your love knows no bounds.”

The couple were married on Richards-Ross’ birthday in 2010 after being together for seven years. Baby Aaron is the first child for both the new mom and Ross, 34, who played his football career with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

“Many parts of our lives have felt like a fairy tale, but this is our biggest blessing yet,” the couple told PEOPLE in February alongside their pregnancy announcement. “We are so excited to start a family and can’t wait to begin this new adventure!”

