Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and Former NFL Star Aaron Ross Welcome Son

Track-and-field pro Sanya Richards-Ross and NFL cornerback Aaron Ross welcomed their first child on Saturday, PEOPLE can confirm.

The couple’s newborn son, Aaron Jermaine Ross II, was born on 3:50 a.m. early Saturday morning. He clocked in at 7 lbs., 13 oz. and 21 inches long

The couple revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting back in February.

“Many parts of our lives have felt like a fairy tale, but this is our biggest blessing yet,” the couple said at the time. “We are so excited to start a family and can’t wait to begin this new adventure!”

The sports stars got married on Richards-Ross’ birthday in 2010 after seven years of dating. Ross, 34, is an retired NFL cornerback and is a two-time Super Bowl champion who has played with the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens.

Retiring just before the 2016 Summer Olympics, four-time Olympic gold medalist Richards-Ross, is also an author.

The Jamaican-American sprinter released her athletic memoir, Chasing Grace in June.

Richards-Ross has been sharing her prep for her new baby over the past few weeks, including her work on her nursery with designer Vanessa Antonelli.

“We are just finishing up the nursery,” Richards-Ross said in a Facebook video posted last Friday. “Vanessa killed it! I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”