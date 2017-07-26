In Her Own Words: Birthday Girl Sandra Bullock's Guide to Motherhood

ON HAVING 'THE LOUDEST CHILDREN ON THE PLANET'

"The babies are so good. So loud, so loud," Bullock said during an appearance on Harry of her son Louis and daughter Laila, both of whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively. "I have the loudest children on the planet. I don't know if it's the acoustics [in our home], but they are amazing." She added: "They're just good, funny souls."

In 2016, she echoed those same statements in an interview with Access Hollywood. "It's so much louder, because she's got a voice that carries," Bullock said of welcoming Laila to the family. "She's going to be a singer, or a judge. Someone who commands a room with her voice."