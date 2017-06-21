Samantha Ponder is officially a mother of two!

The ESPN reporter announced the birth of her and husband, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Christian Ponder‘s second child – a baby boy named Robinson True Ponder – on Tuesday.

“He goes by True,” revealed Ponder, 31. “He was named after Jackie and David… two men of courage who weren’t/aren’t afraid to hold to their convictions and take the road less traveled. We love you forever, True. Here’s to a new great adventure.”

True appears to have arrived earlier this month, with Ponder writing on June 10, “For all those who have sent messages, called, etc., yes our little man has been living on the outside.”

“We are just enjoying this time as a family,” she said at the time. “Scout is thrilled to have a little brother and mama and baby are doing great. Thanks for all the prayers and support.”

The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter, Bowden “Scout” Sainte-Claire.

One of the inspirations for True’s moniker – retired NBA star David Robinson – is apparently aware of his namesake.

Ponder also posted a photo of herself breaking the news to Robinson on Wednesday, writing, “My favorite day of my pregnancy was telling David Robinson about his name. This was his response.” In the accompanying image, Robinson can be seen smiling and throwing his hands in the air.

During Ponder’s pregnancy, her response to Twitter trolls who knocked her changing body went quickly viral.

“Getting sexist/vulgar tweets abt my job/appearance while I’m unable to see my own feet & covered in toddler pee is somethin else I tell ya,” she wrote in March.

At the time, her tweet was met with praise from many of users on the social media network — including one man who thanked her for being “an inspiration for young girls like my daughter.”

Ponder replaced Erin Andrews as the face of ESPN’s College GameDay in 2012, and has been the regular sideline reporter for the network’s Thursday Night College Football. She has also been named a new host of the popular pregame show Sunday NFL Countdown.