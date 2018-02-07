Sam Claflin has gone from The Hunger Games to the diaper games!

The actor and his wife, actress Laura Haddock, have welcomed their second child, a daughter, the couple’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s happy news,” Claflin, 31, said during a late-January episode of BBC Radio 2′ The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, adding of his daughter who was born three weeks previous, “She’s very new and shiny. I, however, am not.”

Fellow guest and parent Geri Halliwell Horner chimed in, “She peed on you this morning. That’s what you said earlier. It’s changing nappies!”

“Whoever told you that girls don’t wee as much as boys is an absolute liar,” Claflin replied.

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Jonathan Hordle/Rex Shutterstock

Claflin and Haddock, 32, wed in 2013, with a fan site for the Me Before You star posting a snap of the couple cutting into a multi-tiered cake as guests looked on. In another photo, they were shown sharing an intimate embrace.

The British stars — who welcomed their first child, son Pip, in January 2016 — stepped out in October to attend the Birks Jewellery UK launch party in London, where the Guardians of the Galaxy actress debuted her baby bump in a pink empire-waist Emilia Wickstead dress.

Sam Claflin Mike Marsland/WireImage

And like most new parents, Claflin had no idea what to really expect before he became a dad, telling PEOPLE shortly after Pip’s birth that he had a huge wake-up call.

“I always thought, naïvely, that I knew what it would be like. I always thought that I’d understand,” he said. “[But when he was] born, it’s like another level of love that you’ve never experienced before — [that] you can’t describe to someone unless [they’re] in it.”

Added the now-father of two, “Of course it’s hard, [but] it’s all worth it. The rewards are just endless. He’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”