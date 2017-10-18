Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Expecting Second Child

Laura Haddock is pregnant — again!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress debuted her baby bump while attending Birks Jewellery UK launch party in London on Monday.

Haddock, 32, wore an empire waisted Emilia Wickstead pink dress with puffed sleeves, with her hair back and light makeup. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and navy blue pumps.

The baby on the way will be the second child for Haddock and her husband, Hunger Games star Sam Claflin. The couple are already parents to a son, whom they welcomed in January 2016. (A rep for Claflin didn’t return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

The mom-to-be opted for a similar colored gown at the London premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight in June, where she posed with Claflin, 31, on the red carpet.

This isn’t the first time Haddock — who wed Claflin in 2013 — has used an event to announce a pregnancy. In 2015, the actress stepped out with her husband for the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, where she showed off her baby bump in a fitted dress.

“I always thought, naïvely, that I knew what it would be like. I always thought that I’d understand,” Claflin told PEOPLE of fatherhood shortly after his son’s birth. “[But when he was] born, it’s like another level of love that you’ve never experienced before — [that] you can’t describe to someone unless [they’re] in it.”

He added, “Of course it’s hard, [but] it’s all worth it. The rewards are just endless. He’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”