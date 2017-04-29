Salma Hayek’s 9-Year-Old Daughter is a Slime Entrepreneur!

At age 9, Salma Hayek‘s daughter Valentina is showing signs she’s a mogul in the making, just like her parents. Mom is an Oscar-nominated actress, producer, beauty entrepreneur and activist, and her father, François-Henri Pinault, is the billionaire French businessman behind luxury fashion brands such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga.

“She got into learning how to make slime,” Hayek tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new issue. (Yes, the gooey DIY craze made from glue.) “She has a lot of it in the house. She has developed like 40 different recipes for slime and she became very popular in school because it’s not easy to make. Now she’s experimenting with different things and the kids all want to learn and she teaches them, and then they want to buy it from her, she started selling the slime!”

Hayek, who costars in the new comedy How to Be a Latin Lover, says she’s impressed with her daughter’s ingenuity, despite her initial surprise over Valentina’s choice of hobby.

“She’s really into it. I love it that she’s into chemistry and she has the creativity to do her own creations and experiments and it’s very tactile so it’s cool,” says Hayek. “I’m impressed, I didn’t know she was going to go this far with it.”

While Hayek doesn’t get too involved with Valentina’s slime, one activity they enjoy together is reading.

“Sometimes I come across books that I really love and then there are some parts she reads on her own and if I miss one, I am furious because I wanted to know what happens!” Hayek says, adding that one book they both recently enjoyed is R.J. Palacio’s Wonder (soon to be a movie starring Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay). “She has to debrief me or sometimes I take the book on my own so I don’t get lost. I really am enjoying discovering these books because I didn’t do that when I was her age.”