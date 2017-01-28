Salma Hayek on the Secret to Marriage and Parenting: ‘We Don’t Have a Social Life’

Salma Hayek believes the secret to her 10-year marriage to French businessman François-Henri Pinault is cutting out extra social engagements and putting each other first.

“I married the right guy,” she told reporters at Harper’s BAZAAR’s 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration in Hollywood on Friday night. “That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don’t have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together.”

The actress, who was being honored in the magazine’s February issue as one of the 150 best dressed women in the world, felt like she had finally made her husband proud.

“I feel a very strong relief,” she joked. “Because my husband is in the fashion business. I’m so happy I made it to the hundred and something. I think it’s going to make him proud.” (Hayek’s husband is the CEO of Kering, a French luxury goods company that owns Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and many other high-fashion brands.)

The style honors are strictly for the red carpet, though. At home, Hayek said she keeps things more low-key.

“I think of myself as bipolar when it comes to [style],” she said. “Because if I’m going to come tonight and find a dress, but then, when nobody’s looking, you’d be shocked, I’d be happy taking a shower, and then just changing into pajamas.”

Clad in Gucci, the mother of 10-year-old Valentina said that balancing motherhood and career isn’t always the biggest challenge for her, but she does find that balancing motherhood and marriage a greater task.

“Sometimes the hardest things to balance is motherhood with marriage,” she said, adding that husbands can be a little overwhelming. “They take over, oh my God, they take over everything.”

And how does she deal with this?

“You just have to remind yourself that you that other big kid too to look after,” she joked. “He looks like he’s self-sufficient, but they need the tender loving care too. You have to keep reminding yourself.”

But her biggest trick to maintaining balance is to make sure she doesn’t spend too much time away from family.

“When it comes to my career, what I do is I only do roles that are shot in a way that I’m never more than two weeks away from my family.”