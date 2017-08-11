Salma Hayek Cooks Dinner for Ryan Reynolds and His Daughter Inez

Salma Hayek is officially the best dinner party guest ever.

The 50-year-old actress recently stopped by the home of her Hitman’s Bodyguard costar Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. And though she was there as a dinner guest, she found herself taking charge of the kitchen and the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Inez!

“When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work,” Hayek captioned a photo of the throwback scene — Inez balanced on her hip as she stirs a pot over the stove.

Reynolds can be seen in the background too, clapping and smiling as his daughter looks his way.

She also wrote the message in Spanish and hashtagged the shot #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt.

If it looks like Hayek and Inez are close, it’s because she had time to interact with her on the set of The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

In the action comedy, Hayek plays the cunning wife of a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson). Reynolds stars a rival special protection agent, who is tasked with transporting the hitman to the International Court of Justice — and guarding his life.

Reynolds may play the good guy on the film, but it’s his 2½-year-old daughter James who acted like a the thief on set — snatching candy from the craft service table.

“My daughter’s like a dime-store thug on set,” he joked. “She’ll open her jacket and there’s like a hundred Tootsie Rolls inside.”

Jackson had a similar problem when he used to bring his daughter on set too.