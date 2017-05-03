Salma Hayek Says ‘Every Woman Has a Maternal Instinct,’ But Insists ‘You Don’t Have to Have Children’

Salma Hayek is taking what she learned and passing it on to her daughter — well, not quite all of it.

The How to Be a Latin Lover star sat down with HOLA! for their May issue to pose for the magazine’s cover alongside her mom Diana Jiménez, and talked about why her parenting of 9½-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma is quite unlike how she was raised.

“I don’t say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different,” explained Hayek, 50, adding that Valentina is “growing up in different circumstances.”

She continues, “What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Valentina is definitely learning some great lessons on work ethic from both her busy parents. Aside from being a successful actress, mom Hayek is a producer, activist and beauty entrepreneur, while dad François-Henri Pinault is a billionaire French businessman behind luxury fashion brands like Alexander McQueen, Gucci and Balenciaga.

And while it’s no wonder their daughter is following along a business path — she makes and sells slime! — there’s a chance she could follow in her mom’s onscreen footsteps too.

“Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera,” Hayek shares. “In my family, everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!”

Adds Jiménez of her own daughter’s spirit, “I always knew that Salmita would be something big in her life because of her personality, her way of always working for what she wants, but she surprises me — because Salma is unstoppable.”

FROM COINAGE: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

Of motherhood in general, the Frida star says the important aspect, to her, is giving part of herself to someone else.

“Every woman has a maternal instinct inside and I think that it’s important that all humans try to have that experience and apply that maternal instinct to some living creature,” she says. “You don’t have to have children, but be responsible and take care of animals or a plant. Take care of another being.”

Continues the star, “Feeling responsible helps you develop as a human being. It doesn’t have to be a sacrifice but an intention that you give of yourself, and contribute to another living being’s life. That’s very rewarding. You learn a lot about yourself when you do something for someone else.”

How to Be a Latin Lover — directed by Ken Marino and also starring Eugenio Derbez, Rob Lowe and Kristen Bell — is in theaters now.