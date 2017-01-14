Saint West Cried When He Met Santa Claus — and North Was Not Impressed

Looks like not everyone was excited to see Santa Claus this past Christmas!

On her app on Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared a throwback photo of 3½-year-old daughter North and 13-month-old son Saint‘s visit with Jolly Old St. Nick last month. And while Santa was all smiles, the Kardashian West kids didn’t appear to be as filled with the holiday spirit.

Poor little Saint was having an especially hard time, crying as he sat on Santa’s lap.

The throwback photo is just one of many family pics Kardashian West, 36, has been sharing since returning to social media on Jan. 6 — three months after her October Paris robbery.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been all about the retro-looking family shots recently. The first photos she posted on Jan. 6 were all about the kids — including an Instagram photo of herself with West and their children, wearing matching white outfits, which she simply captioned, “Family.”

On Thursday, she shared a photo of Saint with a pony — taken during a pony-filled party for the little boy, who celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 5. On Tuesday, the mom of two shared a sweet photo of her husband Kanye West and Saint. She captioned the shot, “My boys.” She later uploaded a picture of her son crawling in a red sweatsuit — and captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Kardashian West is currently in Dubai. On Snapchat on Saturday, she shared video of herself holding a falcon.

She made her first public appearance since the robbery at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass on Friday — where he painted the star’s face from start to finish in front of hundreds of attendees.

“I’m so excited to be here!” a fresh-faced Kardashian West gushed as she took her seat at the makeup table set up on stage. “Let’s hope Mario does a good job.”

Meanwhile, while Kardashian West is in Dubai, the investigation into her Paris robbery continues to make major headway: On Thursday, four men were indicted by French prosecutors on several charges, including conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and forceable confinement. French authorities reportedly indicted an additional six suspects on Friday.