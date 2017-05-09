Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable Photo of Saint West

Saint West keeps getting cuter and cuter!

The 1-year-old son of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West looked adorable in a new photo posted on Instagram by his reality star mother on Monday.

The photo needed no caption, but Kardashian West added a single blue heart emoji underneath the photo of her son, who wore a white muscle tank and blue pants.

While West and his wife have had a rough year, sources recently told PEOPLE they managed to keep things as normal as possible for their children, including North, 3.

“The kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different,” a source close to West told PEOPLE.

West, 39, and Kardashian West, 36, are doing “much better” in their relationship now, the source says. A second insider told PEOPLE that the couple has “been able to process things and move past them, and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year. They’re in a much better place.”

The insider said that despite West’s public breakdown in late 2016 and Kardashian West’s Paris robbery, the kids were blissfully unaware of much of the drama.

“Both Kanye and Kim have done all they can to shield the kids from this all,” says the source close to West. “There was no fighting in front of the kids.”