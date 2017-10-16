The Kardashian family is a stylish bunch and 22-month-old Saint is already getting in on the action — as made clear by the tot’s latest hairstyle.

Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet black-and-white photo with her son on Instagram Saturday, showing a glimpse of their “Mommy & Son day” ahead of the arrival of baby No. 3.

The image shows a blonde Kardashian West squatting and holding hands with Saint, who dons tiny cornrows for the outing — a change from his usually curly locks.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Adorable Alert! Which of Kim Kardashian West’s Kids Look Most Like Her?

Kardashian West, 36, took over Kelly Ripa‘s hosting duties during an August episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan, where she opened up about a mini beef between Saint and big sister North, 4.

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me,” said the reality TV star.

“She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed,” added Kardashian West. “And now, the phase isn’t going away.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet Photo of Son Saint a Day After Confirming Third Pregnancy

In a recent video segment featuring grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon on her app and website, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star clarified her statement. “Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous,” she said.

Continued Kardashian West, “She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she’s getting there. I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She’s not harmful, shes not hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room.”

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears



Kardashian West will welcome her third child, a daughter, with husband Kanye West via surrogate next year. North and Saint are also getting two new cousins in 2018; multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children.

Kardashian, 33, will welcome a baby with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, while Jenner, 20, is expecting a daughter with Travis Scott.