If you thought the Teigen-Legend family couldn’t get any cuter, just imagine adding a baby boy to that equation.

During a red carpet interview with E!’s Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Chrissy Teigen revealed she and John Legend are planning on having a son next.

“Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!” she said.

Teigen, 31, and her husband Legend, 38, share daughter Luna, 9½ months, who was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization.

Last year, Teigen shared the couple’s decision to have a girl exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I’ve made this decision. Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo,” she said. “I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.'”

“I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me,” she explained. “It excited me to see … just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond.”

“A boy will come along,” she added. “We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick. But he definitely is very lucky to have a little girl. And this girl is going to be so completely lucky to have John as her papa — it’s crazy!”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.