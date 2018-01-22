Pregnant Yael Stone Reveals She's Keeping Her Baby's Sex a Surprise Until Birth: 'It's So Fun'

When it comes to her pregnancy, there’s one thing Yael Stone knows for sure: She wants to keep the sex of her baby on the way a surprise.

“We don’t know and we’re not going to find out just because it’s so fun,” the Orange Is the New Black actress told PEOPLE after Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards at the SAG Post-Awards Gala. “There are so few surprises, right?”

The 32-year-old actress — who plays Lorna Morello on the Netflix hit — also revealed that she hasn’t quite decided where she wants to give birth yet.

“There’s so many things that come up about choice and the way we approach our lives as women, particularly,” she explained. “So for me, I’m 100 percent pro choice, and it turns out it expands into my pregnancy.”

“There’s so many choices that we can make to feel comfortable, whether I want to give birth in a hospital, [or] I want to give birth at home [or] at a birthing center,” she added, explaining she’ll eventually make her choice based on whatever “the energy wants to be like.”

“Every woman who has given birth has a story to tell me and I love them all. I love all of those stories,” Stone said, adding that she’s also been getting advice from the women she teaches yoga to at Rikers Island.

“You kind of feel like you’re entering into this little secret coven,” she mused.

Opening up about her maternity style, Stone revealed that her pregnancy has “absolutely” changed the way she dresses. “I’m getting used to a new body,” she told PEOPLE, adding, “I guess the main thing is really rooting down into the power of your femininity.”

She also explained that she chose her long yellow and white gown with a plunging neckline for the night because it fit the “luscious goddess vibe” she was aiming for — and it didn’t hurt that the dress showed plenty of cleavage.

“It’s nice to share the way a woman’s body changes,” she continued. “It’s a really amazing journey and I feel really lucky to be able to do it.”

The Australian actress’ real-life situation imitates her art: on the latest season of OITNB, her character Morello became pregnant after taking what turns into a drawer full of positive pregnancy tests.

During the season, friend-with-benefits Nicky (played by Natasha Lyonne) comforted Morello as she panicked over being behind bars during her future child’s biggest milestones.

On New Year’s Day, Stone shared a Polaroid from the previous evening, in which she’s cradling her growing baby bump with her hand on her hip.

“Hello 2018,” she captioned the moment. “Last night Gloria Gaynor sang from her soul and reminded us We Will Survive. And we will, we’ll thrive. Much love ❤️”