Orange Is the New Black's Yael Stone Shows Off Her Baby Bump on SAG Awards Red Carpet

There’s a baby on board for Yael Stone!

The Orange Is the New Black star — known for her role as Lorna Morello on the Netflix hit — walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday evening’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, dressed in a long yellow and white gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her growing baby bump.

Alongside her cast mates, Stone, 32, is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Uzo Aduba is also up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” for SAG Hosting Duties

The Australian actress’ real-life situation imitates her art: on the latest season of OITNB, her character Morello became pregnant after taking a drawer full of positive pregnancy tests.

During the season, friend-with-benefits Nicky (played by Natasha Lyonne) comforted Morello as she panicked over being behind bars during her future child’s biggest milestones.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

FROM PEOPLETV: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy



RELATED: Where to Stream the SAG Award-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

On New Year’s Day, Stone shared a Polaroid from the previous evening, in which she’s cradling her growing baby bump with her hand on her hip.

“Hello 2018,” she captioned the moment. “Last night Gloria Gaynor sang from her soul and reminded us We Will Survive. And we will, we’ll thrive. Much love ❤️”