What Sterling K. Brown's Son Andrew Thinks of His Parents Going to the SAG Awards

It’s a date night at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe.

The couple attended the ceremony kid-free Sunday evening, and told E! Live that although the past year has been a whirlwind considering This Is Us‘ (and particularly Sterling’s) attention, their two sons have kept them remembering what’s really important.

“Your kids keep you grounded, right?” said Bathe, 41. “Because our 6-year-old has no idea what’s going on — today he goes, ‘Why is hair and makeup here?’ I said, ‘Well, we’re going somewhere tonight.’ ”

” ‘No you don’t, you already have the Golden Globe,’ ” she recalled of the reply she received from the couple’s older child Andrew (they also share son Amaré, 2). “[I said], ‘SAG is tonight,’ and he was like, ‘(groans).’ He literally said, ‘Another one?’ ”

Brown is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role as Randall Pearson on This Is Us.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

When asked if Andrew and his little brother were tuning in to the show, Brown, 41, says no and that “He’s probably watching Disney Junior or something like that.”

“Maybe Austin & Ally, or Bunked — he loves Bunked. Now if we were on Bunked, then he would be like, ‘Y’all are really doing something,’ ” jokes Bathe.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

FROM PEOPLETV: Justin Hartley Has Fake Spoilers for This is Us Fans



RELATED: Where to Stream the SAG Award-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

Brown told E! News in September that his kids were a handful, saying, “The 6-year-old is in first grade, and he’s got a lot of personality. Any time you turn the camera on to this child, he shows up.”

“He wants to be a scientist, so we’re really hoping the scientist thing happens,” Bathe added. “Because he wants to be better than Einstein. But then he goes, ‘Sexy dance, sexy dance, sexy dance.’ ”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and catch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s live red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. on PeopleTV — found on your favorite streaming devices.