John Stamos Jokes He 'Needed Years on Television' Before Becoming a Father

John Stamos has learned a valuable lesson about parenthood: there’s no way to prepare.

The 54-year-old actor opened up about his journey to fatherhood on Sunday on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.



“I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there’s no preparation,” he said.

The beloved Fuller House star revealed to PEOPLE exclusively late last year that he and his fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting their first child. On the award show’s red carpet, he planted a sweet kiss on McHugh’s baby bump.

“Everybody is really excited and mainly because of her,” Stamos said of McHugh, jokingly adding, “No one cares about me anymore.”

Still, he said that he’s excited about becoming a dad, and is enjoying the months leading up to the birth.

“It’s a wonderful time in life,” he said. “I’m as grateful as I’ve ever been.”

Since the pregnancy announcement, Stamos and McHugh have been all smiles as they’ve been spotted out in public. In an emotional Instagram post just last month, Stamos remembered his late father as he wrote about becoming a dad.

“I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I’m going to give it my all! #Balance #BillStamos#Hero,” Stamos captioned a throwback picture of himself with his dad.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.