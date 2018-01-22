Jason Clarke is going to be a dad!

The Mudbound actor’s wife Cécile Breccia is pregnant with their second child. On Sunday, the couple walked the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Breccia’s baby bump was visible under a long-sleeved silver and sheer gown featuring a plunging V neckline.

The baby on the way is a boy, E News! reports, adding that the duo — who have been together since 2010 — are married and also parents to a 3-year-old son.

The cast of Mudbound Jenny Gage + Tom Betterton

Clarke is in attendance for Mudbound, which is nominated for two awards, including outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The 48-year-old actor’s costar Mary J. Blige is also contending for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

“I feel good, I’m confident. I think we’ve got a great cast, I think we’ve got a great ensemble,” Clarke told E! on the SAG Awards red carpet. “We have six lead characters in one film — that never happens in this business.”

He added of the buzzed-about period drama, “Dee [Rees] directed an amazing film with an eclectic cast.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and catch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s live red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. on PeopleTV — found on your favorite streaming devices.