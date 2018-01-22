Alexandra Breckenridge Says Her Post-Baby Body Is 'Genetic': 'I Can't Take Credit'

Alexandra Breckenridge isn’t chalking her post-baby look up to magic.

The actress, who plays Kevin’s love interest Sophie on This Is Us, opened up to PEOPLETV on the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet Sunday about attending after giving birth to daughter Billie six weeks ago.

“I just had a baby six weeks ago. I can’t take credit for any of this — it’s totally genetic,” admitted the star, 35. “I’m feeling good during the day, but I’m also exhausted. My baby keeps me up until about 4 in the morning.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” for SAG Hosting Duties

Breckenridge adds, “It takes a large team of people to put me together this well because I definitely don’t look like this when I wake up.”

The actress and husband Casey Neil Hooper welcomed Billie on Dec. 6, and shared her first adorable photos with PEOPLE. They are also parents to a 16-month-old son named Jack.

Alexandra Breckenridge and daughter Billie

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

FROM PEOPLETV: Milo Ventimiglia Talks Jack’s Death On This Is Us



RELATED: Where to Stream the SAG Award-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

Breckenridge is nominated alongside her This Is Us cast mates for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

“To me, it’s one of the most wonderful awards you could receive because you’re being nominated and receiving awards by all of your peers,” she raves.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and catch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s live red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. on PeopleTV — found on your favorite streaming devices.