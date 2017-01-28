Saffron Burrows Welcomes Second Child, a Girl, with Wife Alison Balian

It’s a girl for Mozart in the Jungle star Saffron Burrows!

The 44-year-old British actress gave birthday to daughter Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows on Jan. 23, E! News reported.

It’s her second child with wife Alison Balian, a writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple have been together for nearly nine years — marrying in a secret ceremony in August 2011, two months after the Supreme Court passed the Marriage Equality Act. Burrows gave birth to their son in 2010.

Burrows, whose small-screen credits also include Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, fittingly first stepped out with her baby bump at the red carpet premiere of Bridget Jones’s Baby in September.

She also showed off her bump on Jan. 18, and the 2017 Golden Globes Awards where her Amazon hit was nominated for best comedy series (an award the series won in 2016).

In 2014, she spoke publicly about her relationship with her wife to The Guardian.