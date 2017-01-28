People

Births

Saffron Burrows Welcomes Second Child, a Girl, with Wife Alison Balian

By @NineDaves

Updated

It’s a girl for Mozart in the Jungle star Saffron Burrows!

The 44-year-old British actress gave birthday to daughter Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows on Jan. 23, E! News reported.

It’s her second child with wife Alison Balian, a writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple have been together for nearly nine years — marrying in a secret ceremony in August 2011, two months after the Supreme Court passed the Marriage Equality Act. Burrows gave birth to their son in 2010.

Burrows, whose small-screen credits also include Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, fittingly first stepped out with her baby bump at the red carpet premiere of Bridget Jones’s Baby in September.

She also showed off her bump on Jan. 18, and the 2017 Golden Globes Awards where her Amazon hit was nominated for best comedy series (an award the series won in 2016).

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In 2014, she spoke publicly about her relationship with her wife to The Guardian

“I chose to speak to you because I don’t want to lie by omission and I want to be very straightforward about my life,” Saffron said. “I don’t want to hesitate and feel hindered by something I haven’t said. Also, I’m really proud of my family and who they are, these two individuals beside me. That’s certainly my proudest achievement. And for my boy, I want to be honest with him because he deserves it—but also proud.””And I want us to live a very honest life with each other,” she continued. “I think for a while I was just avoiding conversations, in order to not be labeled in some way that I felt was limiting and not actually true to who I am.”