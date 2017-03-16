Ryan Reynolds Would ‘Rather Drink a Piping Hot Bowl of Liquid Rabies’ Than Fly with His Kids

WATCH: "I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children." @VancityReynolds on parenting 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9xAUOMm3N — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2017

The Lively-Reynolds clan will not be taking any cross-country trips in the near future.

Ryan Reynolds – who is promoting his new sci-fi thriller Life – told Good Morning America on Thursday that he finds air travel with his two young children very difficult.

“I’ve always had empathy for parents, especially flying. I remember before I had kids, I was always like, ‘God, that’s hard.’ Because you can see they’re sweating and they’re nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone’s mad at them,” said Reynolds, adding, “I’m the same way.”

He joked, “I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children.”

The actor, 40, and wife Blake Lively, 29, share two daughters — James, 2, and a 5-month-old little girl.

“At 2 years old they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane, it’s just like, ‘Please can we land in a farmer’s field?'” joked Reynolds.

Reynolds has opened up before about life with two daughters, telling eTalk in December 2016, “It’s the best thing. It’s the best thing that could ever happen to you.”