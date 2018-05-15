Ryan Reynolds has received rave reviews for Deadpool 2 but two very important people in his life aren’t fans of the superhero just yet.

Speaking with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle for a special EW Radio Spotlight, the actor, 41, reveals that his 19-month-old daughter Inez with wife Blake Lively burst into tears whenever he transformed into his heavily scarred character Wade Wilson.

“When I’m in the scar makeup, that’s hard for my kids because they were on set a lot,” Reynolds says of Inez and eldest daughter James, 3, in the interview, airing Friday. “I leave the house in the morning and I’d be ‘Dad’ and then by lunch it looked like I fell asleep on a stove.”

Fans of the motor-mouthed mercenary know that Wilson’s facial disfiguration is from being a former test subject of the Weapon X program during which he received regenerative healing factors through scientific experiments conducted upon him.

“My 1-year-old daughter would just sob, I mean for hours after seeing me. It’s torture because you can’t rip it off in the moment and be like, ‘No, no, no! See I’m under here,’ [and] undo four hours of prosthetic makeup work,” Reynolds continues.

“I elected to just continue to scar her,” he adds, jokingly describing his character’s appearance as the effects of “falling asleep in a microwave.”

However, when it came time to suit up for his character’s alter-ego, Reynolds recalls enjoying the Deadpool transformation much more.

“When I put the mask on, I feel freer than I’ve ever felt in my life. It’s a special situation,” he says. “I don’t know what it is about it, I just feel like I unlock Deadpool.”

Though his children have visited him on movie sets at a young age, Reynolds recently admitted that the entertainment industry will not be a family business as he likened juvenile stardom to “child abuse.”

“Mostly because I’m against child abuse,” he joked during a Good Morning America interview on Tuesday. “Show business, for a little kid, that’s a crazy pursuit. Acting is great. Theater school, that kind of [thing] — amazing. I don’t know why you would put your kid in show business.”

Reynolds’ interview on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio (ch. 105) airs Friday, May 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

Deadpool 2 premieres Friday.