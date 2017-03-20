Babies

Everything Ryan Reynolds Says About Fatherhood Makes Us Love Him More

As if you needed proof his daughters with wife Blake Lively are the luckiest kids alive

By @alisonbrooke

Updated

More

1 of 23

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

HE RELATES TO PARENTS WHO HATE FLYING WITH THEIR KIDS

"I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children. At 2 years old they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane, it's just like, 'Please can we land in a farmer’s field?' "

2 of 23

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

PREPPING FOR RED CARPETS HAS BECOME A TAD MORE DIFFICULT

"I don't have time for anything — I'm amazed I remembered pants!"

3 of 23

Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

HE'S PROUD OF HOW JAMES IS HANDLING THE ARRIVAL OF HER LITTLE SISTER

"It's amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. The Lion King was right! The circle of life, it exists."

4 of 23

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

WITH TWO DAUGHTERS COMES MORE RESPONSIBILITIES 

"There's more love, there's more diapers. There's more all that stuff, you know."

5 of 23

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

HE ALWAYS WANTED A DAUGHTER

"I never admitted it out loud, to myself or my wife, but I really wanted a little girl. It's the best."

6 of 23

Instagram

HE'S TRANSFORMED INTO A COMPLETELY DOTING DAD

"I don't have to prepare to be wrapped around my daughter's finger. I have been wrapped around her little finger since the day she plopped out into this world."

7 of 23

Michael Loccisano/Getty

HE & BLAKE ALWAYS STAY PRESENT

"Our baby comes with us everywhere, and we don't work at the same time."

8 of 23

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

HE'S ALREADY HAD MINI PARENT FREAKOUTS

"Early on I saw my mom handle the baby, and my heart jumped into my throat because she was just handling her like a piece of meat! Then I realized, 'Oh, this is a person who knows her way around a naked eight-pounder and is not slightly terrified.' "

9 of 23

Garry Wade/Getty

HE DOESN'T MIND SLEEPLESS DIAPER-CHANGING NIGHTS

"I have no problem waking up five times in the middle of the night and changing diapers, and as exhausted as you get, I have this stupid grin on my face all the time."

10 of 23

Zoran Milich/Getty

HE'S FULLY IMMERSED HIMSELF IN DAD CULTURE

"I'm like a dad guy now ... about a month ago, I was sitting in traffic, and I was just jamming 'These Dreams' by Heart. I was killing it in the car."

11 of 23

Michael Tran/Getty

HE GETS THE JOB DONE

"I was told that I needed to check her temperature through the rectum. I was like, 'No. Can't be.' There's a mouth, there's an armpit, there's got to be something [else] ... The doctor was like, 'No, no, no, just have one of you guys distract her, and the other one do it. She'll be fine' ... It all went well though. I didn't lose it. It came back out."

12 of 23

Courtesy Ryan Reynolds;Inset: Mike Coppola/Getty

HE'S A GOOD SPORT … AND PERPETUAL JOKESTER 

"Thumb wrestling isn't always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one."

13 of 23

Mike Coppola/Getty

HE'S ALREADY WORRIED ABOUT EMBARRASSING JAMES

"Because as we know, little girls turn into teenage girls and little teenage girls sometimes scan through the archives and go, 'Why did you do that?' "

14 of 23

Getty

HE MAKES ALL-NIGHTERS SOUND LIKE NBD

"Our baby in particular is, we think, allergic to sleep."

15 of 23

Getty

SERIOUSLY, IT'S NO BIG

"We think that she thinks she's protecting us from the sleep monsters."

16 of 23

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: HE'S REALLY OKAY WITH NO SLEEP

"These days, I think of blinking as taking tiny little naps all day."

17 of 23

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

HE'S HAPPY SHARING EVERYTHING WITH HIS BABY GIRL

"If anything else woke up every 45 minutes during the night demanding to see my wife's breasts, you kill it. [But with] a baby, you're like, 'Wahoo!' "

18 of 23

Getty

BUT HE'S NOT GOING TO BRAG ABOUT HER ON FACEBOOK …

"Everyone thinks their baby is a genius. People find it delightfully refreshing when I tell them, 'My baby? Totally average. Like, 100 percent average.' "

19 of 23

Popperfoto/Getty

… EVEN IF EVERYONE ELSE IS

"I have a friend who said his 2½-year-old was reciting Chekhov. Now that baby's a genius and probably, let's be honest, a bit of an a–hole."

20 of 23

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

HE CONTINUOUSLY PROVES HE'S THE BEST HUSBAND EVER

"I used to say to her, 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.' And then the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment, if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

21 of 23

Getty

CASE IN POINT

"I'm just a diaper-changing facility hooked up to a life-support system, but my wife, she's breakfast, lunch and dinner. She's a human Denny's all day long … and it never ends for her. She's the most beautiful Denny's you've ever seen though, I guarantee it."

22 of 23

John Parra/Getty

SURE, HE MAY BE SLEEPY …

"It's amazing that you can be that exhausted and that happy at the same time."

23 of 23

Getty

… BUT HE'S SO DARN HAPPY

"I'm just excited about having a buddy."

See Also

More

More