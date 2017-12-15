Ryan Lochte is a multi-medal-winning swimmer but these days he’s most proud of being a father.

The Olympian, 33, gushed about his 6-month-old son Caiden Zane on Instagram Thursday as he shared a photo of his only child.

“That smile from my son warms my heart so much! Makes everything better! #blessed #czl #happybaby,” Lochte captioned a photo of his baby boy who was showing off his big, bright smile while sitting in a Sesame Street activity walker.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: WATCH: Ryan Lochte Prepares His Baby Son Caiden Zane for the 2036 Olympics

Back in June, Lochte and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid shared the first photos of their newborn on Instagram, just six days after Reid’s 26-hour induced labor.

Also on Thursday, the proud mother of one shared a loving dedication to the two loves in her life.

“I am very lucky to have these two in my life. I have been blessed with a man who has a BIGGER HEART than anyone I know, goes above and BEYOND to make people feel welcomed, comforted, and loved,” Reid captioned a photo of Lochte holding up their son.

“He cares about compassion, love, family, friends, making people smile, New York pizza, generosity, etc. Ryan still shocks me to this day of how much he puts everyone before himself. He falls down and gets right back up, which is so important and admirable,” the model continued.

RELATED GALLERY: From Their Whirlwind Romance to Welcoming Baby Caiden: 16 of Ryan Lochte & Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid’s Cutest Pics

“I always gush about Caiden but this is the man that helped create our greatest joy. I saw this picture and it made my heart smile. Caiden has taught me so much just in his first 6 months of life,” Reid said, concluding, “He has taught me patience, sympathy, a deeper love, an importance of life while also given me an excitement for the future. These two boys mean the absolute world to me and I will do anything for them. I will forever appreciate my family.”

Aside from becoming a dad in June and then marrying Reid in the fall, Lochte has been house hunting in Los Angeles — where he plans to pursue acting while training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I think everyone deserves a clean start and that’s what I love about this,” Lochte previously told PEOPLE.