Ryan Lochte Is Ready for His Fresh Start: ‘I Can’t Wait to Be a Dad’

Ryan Lochte is preparing for the biggest challenge of his life – fatherhood.

The 32-year-old announced last month that he is expecting his first child with fiancée Kayla Rae Reid.

Becoming a father is a dream come true for the 12-time Olympic gold medalist – and not something he takes lightly.

“I can’t wait to be a dad,” Lochte tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I want to be the dad who is there every step of the way, teaching our baby everything I’ve learned during my career and life.”

My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received

After a rocky summer in the spotlight, Lochte is looking forward to a fresh start with several new beginnings in 2017. He’ll become a dad in June and then marry Reid in the fall — but first up on his agenda is finding a house in Los Angeles, where he plans to pursue acting while training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“My clean start is a bunch of little things, but one of the biggest things is my recommitment to swimming fast,” he says.

While fatherhood and swimming will be his top priorities, he’s already made progress on the acting front. He’s appearing in a 60-second video spot for PowerBar to announce the brand’s Clean Start Pledge.

“I think everyone deserves a clean start and that’s what I love about this,” Lochte says.

Reid, too, is looking forward to a clean start in L.A. for her growing family.

“It’s a new chapter in our book and we’re very excited for what the future holds,” the 25-year-old model tells PEOPLE.

“Everyone says when you have a kid your entire life changes in so many ways,” she continues. “I know Ryan is going to be a great dad.”

