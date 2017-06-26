Ryan Lochte Cuddles Up to Infant Son Caiden in Sweet Couch Snap: ‘He Brings Me So Much Happiness’

Ryan Lochte can’t take his eyes off of his baby boy.

The Olympic swimmer cuddled up with his infant son Caiden Zane on the couch, sharing a photo captured of the sweet moment to Instagram.

“I love spending my mornings staring at him,” gushed Lochte. “He brings me so much happiness, my pride and joy.”

Lochte, 32, and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid, 25, welcomed Caiden – their first child – on June 8.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

He makes me melt. ❤️ I could lay in bed with him all day and just watch him sleep. #2weeks #mybaby #inlove A post shared by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

FROM PEN: How Alicia Silverstone Maintains a Strict Vegan Diet For Her Son Without Judging Other Moms

Earlier this month, Lochte celebrated his first Father’s Day, with Reid paying tribute to her “best friend” on social media.

RELATED: Ryan Lochte Shares First Photos of Son Caiden Zane

“I’m so proud of you!!” she wrote. “Seeing you with Caiden makes my heart so happy. Caiden and I are so lucky to have you in our lives.”

“You’re going to be an amazing Father, you already are. I love you so much.”