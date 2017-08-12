WATCH: Ryan Lochte Prepares His Baby Son Caiden Zane for the 2036 Olympics

Watch out, Boomer Phelps — you’ve got some competition.

Ryan Lochte has already begun to train his 2-month-old son, Caiden Zane, as the tot sat on his lap while he held his tiny hands in his.

Lochte, 33, moved Caiden’s arms in the formation of well-known styles in swimming, saying, “Freestyle! Freestyle! Breaststroke… butterfly.”

Have to start him early haha, and he's loving it @tyrsport #czl #2036olympics #swimming #teamtyr A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

“Have to start him early haha, and he’s loving it @tysport #czl #2036olympics #swimming #teamtyr,” the proud father wrote in the caption.

In June, PEOPLE confirmed Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid had welcomed their first child together.

“Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:56 a.m. when Caiden Zane Lochte was born,” the Olympic swimmer wrote on Instagram.

“Can’t stop crying from tears of joy,” he continued. “Dream come true!”

The couple first went public with their romance in the summer of 2016, although things were then off-and-on between them.

Lochte later said that he relied on Reid’s support during his headline-making Rio scandal and Dancing with the Stars run, and revealed that they’d moved in together in September.

He popped the question in early October, surprising Reid with a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles which lead to a sunset proposal near the Pacific Ocean.