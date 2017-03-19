People

Monkeys! Tortoises! Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Wild Day of Fun at Jungle Island with Daughters

By and @jessfect

Posted on

Dave Allocca/Startraks Photo

After a long, whirlwind tour promoting his Oscar-winning film La La Land, Ryan Gosling is enjoying some well-deserved family time.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted along with Eva Mendes and their two daughters — Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months — enjoying a private Ultimate Jungle Trek tour at Jungle Island in Miami on Saturday.

During their behind-the-scenes look at the popular wildlife-and-botanic park, the sweet couple, who are animal lovers, came face-to-face with Mama Cass, one of the only tame cassowaries on the planet, a source tells PEOPLE.

The private family also got to experience hands-on activities including touching the white collar of an Andean condor, feeding alligators and interacting with other fascinating animals like two-toed sloths, lemurs, capuchin monkeys and Aldabra tortoises.

Mendes, 43, who is a Miami native, had the chance to meet Ace, a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig that was born in Hialeah in Florida and responds to Spanish commands.

The staff at Jungle Island also presented the couple’s young daughters with a pink painting created by Peanut, a 13-year-old orangutan and cancer survivor.

The family trip comes just a little over a week after Mendes opened up about her personal life in Shape magazine. “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she said. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”