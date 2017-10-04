Ryan Gosling on Why His 1-Year-Old Daughter's First Visit to NYC Was Memorable for All the Wrong Reasons

Well, welcome to New York.

Ryan Gosling made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, where he revealed that he brought his family — including partner Eva Mendes and daughter Esmeralda, 3, and Amada, 1 — to New York City while he hosted Saturday Night Live.

The trip marked Amada’s first trip to the Big Apple, and Gosling, 36, wanted to create a special memory for his daughter. But when they went to admire the skyline, it didn’t go quite as planned.

“I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York,'” Gosling said. “And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won’t repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window.”

“She learned to give the finger in New York. Wow. That’s a very New York experience,” Kimmel said. “That’s about as good as it gets.”

Gosling hosted the season 43 premiere of SNL on Saturday, where he once again struggled to hold in his laughter through the majority of his sketches.

“I have this weird disorder where when I find something funny, I laugh,” he told Kimmel. “I’m working on it.”

Following his performance on the late night comedy show, Gosling was spotted holding hands with Mendes as the couple made their way into a club.