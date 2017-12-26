Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Celebrates Christmas with His 'Main Man' — Son Josey

A month after Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with an alleged physical altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey, the latter is moving on with the help of his “main man.”

The actor, 34, who’s appeared on Ray Donovan, Pitch and Justified, shared his holiday cheer on Monday as he posted a slideshow of his Christmas with their 2-year-old son Josey Hollis.

While Rivera was nowhere to be seen in Dorsey’s post, the father and son seemed to enjoy their holiday with food, pre-Christmas shopping and posing in front of their Christmas tree.

Ryan Dorsey and son Josey Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Josey Dorsey Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

“#Winter17 Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, & wishing you all a happier & healthier Happy New Year from them Dorsey dudes,” the proud father wrote in the caption of the video. “I’m so thankful for this little dude, my main man, the sweetest boy I know.❄️🎅💙🙏💙⛄ ❄️.”

Ryan and Josey Dorsey Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

A day before Christmas, Dorsey shared an adorable photo of the two together posing in front of an inflatable snowman.

💕⛄Happy Holidays⛄💙 A post shared by dorseyryan (@dorseyryan) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Dorsey added a simple caption of, “💕⛄Happy Holidays⛄💙.”

On Nov. 25, Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband Dorsey in Kanawha County, West Virginia, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for a Second Time

Dorsey claimed to the responding deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face. He had minor injuries consistent with his claims, and further showed authorities a video taken during the alleged incident.

In early December, the former Glee actress filed for divorce from Dorsey for a second time after more than three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey in 2016 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The pair married in July 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended. They welcomed their son in September 2015.

While Rivera had previously filed for divorce in November 2016, she filed a request for dismissal in October 2017.

The actress told PEOPLE, “It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together,” adding that it was “a personal decision.”