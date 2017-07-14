New Dad Russell Wilson Brings Stepson Future to Kids’ Choice Sports Awards: I’m ‘Grateful Every Day’ for My Family

Russell Wilson is on cloud nine.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback hosted the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday for the third year running, bringing along a very special guest to the Nickelodeon ceremony: Future Zahir, his wife Ciara‘s 3-year-old son. Gracing the orange carpet together, the duo were all smiles as they posed for photos.

Wilson, 28, took some time during his busy evening in L.A. to tell PEOPLE how he has been enjoying life since becoming a dad to daughter Sienna Princess, 11 weeks — his first child with Ciara.

“It has been amazing. If I can be half the dad that my dad was, then I’m doing something,” he said.

Wilson and the “1, 2 Step” singer, 31, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and the NFL superstar says he couldn’t be more thankful for the woman in his life.

“I am grateful every day, and I thank God every day for bringing Ciara into my life, and our family and everything else,” he tells PEOPLE.

“I think that you always love, and do anything around love,” Wilson adds when asked how being a father has changed him. “That is the center focus of everything.”

During the event — where Wilson took home the orange blimp for the king of swag award — the 2014 Super Bowl champion took the time to speak and take photos with individual children.

Wilson made sure to give careful consideration to each child while meeting with them, signing personalized autographs that included their names and messages about their favorite sport.

It’s “cool to be here and to have so much fun with these kids,” Wilson tells PEOPLE. “To be here three years in a row, to be a part of this, I am super excited.”