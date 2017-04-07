Soon-to-Be New Dad Russell Wilson Shares Excitement Over Baby’s Upcoming Arrival: ‘It’s Going to Be a Blessing’

Russell Wilson can’t wait to take on his new role off the field — as Dad!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 28, tells PEOPLE it’s “super exciting” that he and his wife Ciara are expecting their first child together.

“We have another little one on the way so it’s going to be a blessing for sure,” he says. “To be able to embrace what’s coming soon is going to be great.”

In preparation for the baby’s arrival, Wilson explains that he and Ciara, 31, are “sharing love” as much as they can.

“It’s a crazy world that we live in and we’re just trying to love as much as possible,” he says. “I know Ciara and I are super focused on that. Loving one another, loving our kids and just loving the world.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Ciara and Russell Wilson!

Wilson has also been treating his wife to some pampering in these final months of her pregnancy.

“I’m always pampering!” he says. “It’s a special time in our life.”

Though the two are keeping the baby’s name and sex under wraps, they recently celebrated their little one’s impending arrival with a beautiful all-white, co-ed baby shower.

“I think that it’s a symbol of love and a symbol of new life,” the football star says of the inspiration behind the color theme, adding, “It was a blast.”

#BabyWilson Baby Shower. Loved My Flower Crown ❤️ 📷 @djmogg A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Thankful. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Though Wilson is excited to be a new dad, he has had plenty of hands-on experience with Future Zahir — Ciara’s 2½-year-old son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

“I am a stepdad, so I’ve always had that thrill having little man there,” he explains.

Future is just as excited to be a big brother, as Wilson says, “He’s always kissing the baby and saying hi to the baby in the mornings.”

FROM COINAGE: Super Bowl Winners Pay as Much in Taxes as You Make in a Year

Ciara and Wilson wed in July 2016, and first announced that they were expecting in October, on the singer’s 31st birthday.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March, Ciara shared of growing her family, “I’m just super excited about this time in my life.”

She added, “I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”