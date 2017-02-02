Russell Wilson Says He and Ciara Have Decided on a Name for Their Baby: ‘We Both Have Some Creative Sense’

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may be spilling the beans on whom he thinks will triumph in Sunday’s Super Bowl LI (spoiler alert: the New England Patriots), but when it comes to his baby on the way, his lips are sealed.

“She’s doing great … it’s a blessing obviously, very excited about that,” Wilson, 28, told Extra‘s Mario Lopez of pregnant wife Ciara, adding that the couple know their baby’s due date, sex and name but are choosing not to reveal them.

“I can’t say exactly — we haven’t told really too many people at all,” adds the football star, whose team clinched their first Super Bowl win in 2014, of how far along his wife is in her pregnancy. “But it’s getting close. We’re getting there.”

“You want to make it special,” Wilson tells Lopez of keeping the baby’s sex and name under wraps, adding of the moniker they’ve chosen, “We do have a name picked out. It will be a good one.”

Lopez asks whether Wilson or his wife, who also has a 2½-year-old son named Future Zahir, was the mastermind behind the name choice.

“A little bit of both,” Wilson says. “I think we both have some creative sense about us, so it’s gonna be cool.”

Though the Seahawks didn’t advance to the big game this season, they did get close, falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Playoffs in mid-January.

And Wilson didn’t sweat the loss, posting a sweet message on Instagram alongside a photo of Ciara, 31, planting a smooch on her husband’s cheek.

“I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you,” Wilson wrote. “This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness.”

“From getting Married to having [our] little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful.”