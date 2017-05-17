Russell Westbrook Welcomes Son Noah Russell

It’s a boy for Russell Westbrook!

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and his wife Nina are parents to a son named Noah Russell Westbrook, whom they welcomed on Tuesday, May 16.

The new parents announced the birth on social media, captioning a black-and-white photo of their baby boy’s feet.

In his accompanying tweet, Westbrook, 28, shared that Noah weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz., and was 20 inches long when he came into the world.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on May 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

-5/2017- 🙏🏾 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Shining, shining, shining, shining, yeahhhhhh! 🎶 A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on May 1, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

RELATED STORY: NBA Player Russell Westbrook Marries Nina Earl in Star-Studded Beverly Hills Ceremony

The new parents met at UCLA, where both played basketball during their college careers. They wed in August 2015, with Westbrook’s rep confirming the nuptials news exclusively to PEOPLE and sharing an exclusive photo.

Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the celebration included many of the NBA MVP frontrunner’s current and former teammates like Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Dorell Wright, Kevin Love and James Harden, plus a surprise late-night performance from Grammy-winning artist Miguel.

👶🏾bumpin' A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Another day, another shower with the fam! Thank you Shannon! A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on May 3, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy

As Nina shared on Instagram in early May, the couple recently enjoyed a little R&R at a tropical-looking location — potentially a babymoon.

The new mom was the guest of honor at multiple baby showers in the later stages of her pregnancy. “And it’s a wrap on the showers y’all! Lol This baby has gotten a ton of ❤️,” she captioned an April photo set of herself posing with loved ones amid jungle-themed décor.