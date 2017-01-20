Russell Brand Says Being a Dad Is ‘Wonderful’: It’s ‘Something Outside of Yourself That’s More Important Than You’

The notoriously private Russell Brand has been unsurprisingly quiet about becoming a dad, but now he’s opening up a little on what the experience has been like.

“I think it’s to have something outside of yourself that’s more important than you, other than West Ham United,” the actor and comedian, 41, joked to ITV News on Wednesday about his new baby girl.

Brand adds that being a parent — a duty he shares with girlfriend Laura Gallacher — is “the most wonderful thing” and a “wonderful experience.”

“In some ways, I do,” he says of whether he looks at the world and the future in a different light now that he’s a father.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Brand and Gallacher welcomed their first child — whose name is reportedly Mabel, though the couple have yet to confirm — in November.

The lifestyle blogger‘s sister Kirsty Gallacher took to Twitter to express her happiness over the news, writing, “Thanks for messages, proud to be an auntie for first time… well done to @DaisyPoppets & @rustyrockets. Sadly can’t meet her ’til am well.”

Thanks for messages, proud to be an auntie for first time… well done to @DaisyPoppets & @rustyrockets. Sadly can't meet her 'til am well 😔 — Kirsty Gallacher (@TheRealKirstyG) November 9, 2016

Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready! #trewlit #bookstagram #parenting A photo posted by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Jul 8, 2016 at 5:41am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Russell Brand Is a Dad! Comedian and Laura Gallacher Welcome First Child: Report

“I feel lit up by the idea,” Brand told ES Magazine in October of expecting his first child. “I’m very excited about becoming a dad and I’m preparing myself. I am just getting ready to be with a new little person and see what it is they want.”

One thing Brand was deliberately in the dark about? The baby’s sex.

“I might never find out,” joked the Get Him to the Greek star. “I may never look.”