See Roy Orbison Jr.'s Wife Asa's Gorgeous Maternity Photos Ahead of Their Second Son's Arrival

Roy Orbison Jr.‘s family is about to get another new member.

The musician and son of late legend Roy Orbison is expecting his second child — a baby boy with wife Asa, whom the couple plan to name Bo Alexander, due on Valentine’s Day.

Asa chatted with PEOPLE recently about the impending addition and shared a set of beautiful maternity snaps featuring the couple’s son Roy III, 22 months.

“I wanted to capture the connection between Roy III and me with Bo in my belly getting ready to come out and join us,” said the mom-to-be, adding that Bo’s name is a nod to Asa’s father Bo and Roy’s late mother Barbara Orbison, while his middle name — Alexander — is after Roy’s younger brother Alexander Orbison.

“The pictures of us were taken by our bedroom window in our Nashville home,” explains Asa, 28. “The silk robe I am wearing was a gift from my mother — she and my sister have the same, so I feel like they are in the picture too.”

Roy Orbison Jr.'s wife Asa and their son, Roy III Rebecca Denton

Roy Orbison Jr.'s wife Asa Rebecca Denton

Asa and Roy, 47, welcomed their son in March 2016 and wed this past September. And while Roy III is a little young to understand what’s to come in terms of a new sibling, his parents are working on it.

“He points at my belly and says ‘Bo’ but he also believes there is a Bo in his own belly, so I am not sure that he really understands that Bo is a baby,” she tells PEOPLE.

“We bought a doll to practice with and from what we’ve seen so far, Roy III will be the most caring and loving big brother anyone could ask for,” Asa praises.

Roy Orbison Jr.'s wife Asa Rebecca Denton

Considering his family’s roots, it wouldn’t be surprising if Bo ended up taking an interest in music — as his big brother has already done.

“Roy plays guitar every night before bedtime so the sound of the guitar will be familiar and comforting for Bo after he is born,” says Asa, telling PEOPLE the family will be hitting the road starting April 8 for the first-ever hologram tour — “Roy Orbison In Dreams: The Hologram,” where the younger Roy will perform with his father’s hologram.

“And since ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ is Roy III’s No. 1 favorite song, we all hear it at least three times a day,” she adds of the elder Roy’s instantly recognizable hit. “Bo will recognize his grandfather’s voice as one of the voices he has heard from the outside during the pregnancy.”