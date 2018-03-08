Boy oh boy — his second son has arrived!

Musician Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa have welcomed Bo Alexander Orbison, the couple confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

Baby Bo was born Friday, Feb. 9, at 9:29 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measuring 19.3 inches long.

This is the spouses’ second son following the birth of now-2-year-old Roy Orbison III in March 2016.

“Family is doing great and big brother Roy is the best big brother!” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a sweet set of family photos.

Asa chatted with PEOPLE in January about her family’s impending addition, sharing a set of beautiful maternity snaps featuring Roy III.

“I wanted to capture the connection between Roy III and me with Bo in my belly getting ready to come out and join us,” said the then-mom-to-be, adding that Bo’s name is a nod to Asa’s father Bo and Roy’s late mother Barbara Orbison, while his middle name — Alexander — is after Roy’s younger brother Alexander Orbison.

“He points at my belly and says ‘Bo’ but he also believes there is a Bo in his own belly, so I am not sure that he really understands that Bo is a baby,” she added of her older son. “We bought a doll to practice with and from what we’ve seen so far, Roy III will be the most caring and loving big brother anyone could ask for.”

Orbison Jr., 47, and his wife met in Stockholm, shortly after Orbison Jr. lost his mother Barbara to pancreatic cancer in 2011.

“I was very alone in life,” he told PEOPLE in 2017. Then he met Asa “and I went from the darkness to the light,” he said. “Life has been bright and sunny ever since.”

The new father of two comes from a musical background, being the son of American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison, who died in 1988. Orbison Jr.’s godparents were none other than legendary country duo Johnny Cash and June Carter.