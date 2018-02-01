Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Poses with Son Jack: 'Sun Shines No Matter the Weather with You Baby'

Jen Juneau
February 01, 2018 04:00 PM

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is still basking in that new-mom glow.

The English model and actress shared a new photograph of herself and 7-month-old Jack Oscar — her first child with fiancé Jason Statham — to Instagram Thursday, showing the pair gazing out over the open ocean and cloudy skies.

Little Jack wears a gray-and-white-striped outfit, while Huntington-Whiteley, 30, is dressed in a stylish off-the-shoulder leopard-print jumpsuit and dark sunglasses.

“Sun shines no matter the weather with you baby 🌞,” she captioned the post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

sun shines no matter the weather with you baby 🌞

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

RELATED: All the Details on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Her Son Jack’s Matching Boots

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Huntington-Whiteley and her actor beau, 50, welcomed Jack in June, with the new mom sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of her baby boy to her Instagram account.

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤,” she wrote.

The star shared the news of her little one on the way in February 2017, via an oceanside snap of the then-mom-to-be baring her baby bump in a Missoni bikini.

FROM PEOPLETV: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps

RELATED: Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Welcome Son Jack Oscar

And though Jack hasn’t made many appearances on social media, his parents did whisk the lucky little guy away on a December trip to luxury resort Amangiri, nestled in Utah’s Canyon Rock.

Huntington-Whiteley also shared a photo of herself and Jack wearing matching UGG boots on Instagram in November, writing in the caption, “RHW ❤ JOS | @ugg.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now