Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Poses with Son Jack: 'Sun Shines No Matter the Weather with You Baby'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is still basking in that new-mom glow.

The English model and actress shared a new photograph of herself and 7-month-old Jack Oscar — her first child with fiancé Jason Statham — to Instagram Thursday, showing the pair gazing out over the open ocean and cloudy skies.

Little Jack wears a gray-and-white-striped outfit, while Huntington-Whiteley, 30, is dressed in a stylish off-the-shoulder leopard-print jumpsuit and dark sunglasses.

“Sun shines no matter the weather with you baby 🌞,” she captioned the post.

Huntington-Whiteley and her actor beau, 50, welcomed Jack in June, with the new mom sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of her baby boy to her Instagram account.

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤,” she wrote.

The star shared the news of her little one on the way in February 2017, via an oceanside snap of the then-mom-to-be baring her baby bump in a Missoni bikini.

And though Jack hasn’t made many appearances on social media, his parents did whisk the lucky little guy away on a December trip to luxury resort Amangiri, nestled in Utah’s Canyon Rock.

Huntington-Whiteley also shared a photo of herself and Jack wearing matching UGG boots on Instagram in November, writing in the caption, “RHW ❤ JOS | @ugg.”