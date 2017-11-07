Winter is almost upon us, and moms everywhere are cozying up with their cuties.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her little guy — Jack Oscar, 4 months — already have their cooler weather footwear ready and on hand to ensure his tiny toes are warm.

The star shared a photo of herself and Jack wearing matching UGG boots on Instagram over the weekend, writing in the caption,” RHW ❤️ JOS | @ugg.”

Both the 30-year-old fashionista and baby Jack’s monograms were emblazoned on the Down Under-inspired sheepskin boots.

For moms who want to match with their own mini-mes, the boots — in both baby and women’s sizes — are sold at Nordstrom. The UGG Caden Boot retails for $60, while the matching Classic II boot for mom is $160.

Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed Jack, their first child together, on June 24. He weighed in at 8.8 pounds, the model revealed at the time.

Since announcing Jack’s birth, Huntington-Whiteley has kept her new life as a parent mostly off of social media — despite documenting much of her pregnancy online.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned her pregnancy announcement in February.