Winter is almost upon us, and moms everywhere are cozying up with their cuties.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her little guy — Jack Oscar, 4 months — already have their cooler weather footwear ready and on hand to ensure his tiny toes are warm.
The star shared a photo of herself and Jack wearing matching UGG boots on Instagram over the weekend, writing in the caption,” RHW ❤️ JOS | @ugg.”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Are Parents! See the Adorable First Photo
Both the 30-year-old fashionista and baby Jack’s monograms were emblazoned on the Down Under-inspired sheepskin boots.
For moms who want to match with their own mini-mes, the boots — in both baby and women’s sizes — are sold at Nordstrom. The UGG Caden Boot retails for $60, while the matching Classic II boot for mom is $160.
FROM PEN: How Tom Ford Found “Love at First Sight” — and Makes His 30-Year Relationship Last
RELATED: Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Welcome Son Jack Oscar
Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed Jack, their first child together, on June 24. He weighed in at 8.8 pounds, the model revealed at the time.
Since announcing Jack’s birth, Huntington-Whiteley has kept her new life as a parent mostly off of social media — despite documenting much of her pregnancy online.
“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned her pregnancy announcement in February.