Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Her 'Best Birthday' with Son Jack — See the Sweet Photo

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just celebrated her 31st birthday — and her first as a mom.

The English model looks as chic as ever in a new snap she shared in honor of her big day, posing waterside in a denim ensemble, gold hoop earrings and dark sunglasses.

Her cutest accessory? Son Jack Oscar, 10 months on Tuesday, who’s holding onto his mama’s hands and gazing down at the sand, practicing his standing skills.

“Best birthday ☀,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned the beachy photograph.

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, English actor Jason Statham, welcomed Jack, their first child, in June of last year.

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤,” the new mom captioned an announcement photo, which showed 4-day-old baby Jack grasping her fingers.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

The couple have been generally private about discussing their son or showing his face on social media, but Huntington-Whiteley has given a few glimpses here and there.

In February, she shared a photograph of herself and Jack gazing out over the open ocean and cloudy skies, captioning it, “Sun shines no matter the weather with you baby 🌞”